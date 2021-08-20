These are the 11 best fish and chip shops in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

So whether it's a fish supper, chippy tea or a stroll along the promenade with tray in hand, these are the fish and chip shops Google reviews say you shouldn't miss.

These are the 11 fish and chip shops in Blackpool with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. C Fresh Blackpool C Fresh Blackpool | 72 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5BL |. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (436 Google reviews) "Well worth visiting out of all the chip shops in area." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. C Fresh C Fresh | 110 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY1 6DZ | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (288 Google reviews) "Best fish and chip shop around" Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Lily's Traditional Fish and Chips Lily's Traditional Fish and Chips | 10-12 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AB | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (247 Google reviews) "Fantastic food, clean shop & polite service" Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Merrycat Fish & Chips Merrycat Fish & Chips | 39 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8EA | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (113 Google reviews) "Good quality fish and chip shop run by a lovely couple" Photo: Google Photo Sales