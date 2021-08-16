These are the 9 best pubs in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

The high street might have had its difficulties over the last few years, but Blackpool's pub scene is definitely alive and kicking.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:06 am

From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

These are the 9 bars with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. Bootleg Social

Bootleg Social, 30 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (197 Google reviews) "What a brilliant find. Nice venue, friendly staff and a live band. Superb."

2. Buckinghams Bar

Buckinghams Bar, 35 Queen St, Blackpool FY1 1NL | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) "Fantastic Pub, Great prices and lovely people."

3. CASK Micropub Blackpool

CASK Micropub Blackpool, 9 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8EA | Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) "Not your typical pub with t.v blasting and loud music."

4. Little Black Pug Bar

Little Black Pug Bar, 13 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LB | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (637 Google reviews) "Great looking pub on both the outside and inside."

