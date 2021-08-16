These are the 9 best pubs in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

These are the 9 bars with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. Bootleg Social Bootleg Social, 30 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (197 Google reviews) "What a brilliant find. Nice venue, friendly staff and a live band. Superb."

2. Buckinghams Bar Buckinghams Bar, 35 Queen St, Blackpool FY1 1NL | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) "Fantastic Pub, Great prices and lovely people."

3. CASK Micropub Blackpool CASK Micropub Blackpool, 9 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8EA | Rating: 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) "Not your typical pub with t.v blasting and loud music."

4. Little Black Pug Bar Little Black Pug Bar, 13 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LB | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (637 Google reviews) "Great looking pub on both the outside and inside."