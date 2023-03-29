News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Chinese takeaways: these are the 16 Chinese takeaways with 5 star hygiene ratings

Fancy a Chinese tonight? Well, know you are in safe hands with these perfectly rated takeaways...

By Tony Durkin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:42 BST

All food serving businesses in Blackpool are checked by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.

The Gazette has scoured the FSA website for those establishments with the top rating, and collected all of the takeaways which serve Chinese food.

Take a look at the 16 cleanest Chinese takeaways in Blackpool below:

The Chinese takeaways in Blackpool with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating.

1. Cleanest Chinese takeways

The Chinese takeaways in Blackpool with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating. Photo: submit

27 Westcliffe Drive, Layton, FY3 7BJ. Rated 5 star on December 8, 2022..

2. Wok Wow

27 Westcliffe Drive, Layton, FY3 7BJ. Rated 5 star on December 8, 2022.. Photo: submit

17-19 Pleasant Street, Blackpool, FY1 2HU. Rated 5 star on July 15, 2022.

3. Woo Sang

17-19 Pleasant Street, Blackpool, FY1 2HU. Rated 5 star on July 15, 2022. Photo: submit

81, Vicarage Lane, Marton, FY4 4EL. Rated 5 star on June 24, 2020.

4. Kung Food Panda

81, Vicarage Lane, Marton, FY4 4EL. Rated 5 star on June 24, 2020. Photo: submit

