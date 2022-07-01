The discount retailer wants to build its new foodstore on a plot of vacant land next to McDonald's in Preston Road.

If it goes ahead, a ‘modestly sized’ food store will be built with a sales area of 1,315 square metres, bringing Aldi into direct competition with Lidl across the road.

Parking for customers would be free and there would be spaces for 109 cars, including seven accessible bays, ten parent-and-child spaces, and four electric vehicle charging points.

There would also be 12 bicycle spaces and future provision for a further 18 electric vehicle charging spaces.

The supermarket would be accessed from Boundary Road, opposite McDonald’s, with the existing highway to be repaved to provide a pedestrian footpath.

Aldi said its new store would create between 40 and 50 full and part-time jobs, as well as additional employment opportunities during the construction and through the supply chain.

It said the new store would boast a ‘high-quality, contemporary design’ and ‘attractive landscaping’ throughout the site to ‘enhance its appearance’.

Aldi says plans are at an early stage and no planning application has yet been submitted to Fylde Council.

Residents are expected to receive a flyer through the post in the coming days, informing them of the plans and asking for their views on the development. Following this public consultation process, Aldi will then submit a planning application to Fylde Council.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We are excited to be bringing a new Aldi foodstore to Lytham, delivering new local jobs, creating a modern shopping experience, and providing convenience and choice for local shoppers.

"The new foodstore will provide high quality products at low prices and help residents pick up their everyday essentials without having to travel too far. All this while securing jobs and opportunities for local people in the town.

"The site is located on land off Preston Road and Boundary Road, opposite the McDonalds restaurant. The current site is an eyesore with overgrown weeds. Our plans will provide a high quality development to improve the site.

"We will shortly be submitting a planning application to Fylde Council to bring forward our proposals and are seeking the views of the local community ahead of this.”

Aldi said the new Lytham store would help reduce the need for local shoppers to travel to their nearest Aldi store in St Annes.

“Often shoppers to a new Aldi store are existing Aldi customers who have been travelling to their nearest store, but with a new store opening close by, this can reduce the need to travel,” it added.

"Aldi believe that there is an opportunity in Lytham for a new foodstore to contribute to the variety of shopping facilities in the locality, offering customers a greater choice when shopping.