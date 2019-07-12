Blackpool take-away facing reprimand over use of Just Eat delivery service

The operators of a Blackpool take-away are set to be hauled before town hall licensing chiefs amid claims they have made thousands of pounds from illegal sales outside their permitted opening hours.

Blackpool Council licensing officers say they have collected evidence showing the Best Turkish Kebab take-away on Lytham Road in South Shore has been using online food order service Just Eat to sell food after its closing time.

Best Turkish Kebab

Licence holder Bilen Seydahmed Duran has now been told to attend a town hall licensing hearing on Wednesday. (July 17)

Council officers were tipped off by a member of the public and as a result set up an observation exercise which resulted in deliveries seen being made from the premises during the early hours of the morning.

These took place after the permitted operating hours of 11pm to 1am Sunday to Thursday, and 11pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday which are set out in the take-away's late night refreshment licence.

Officers also contacted Just Eat for details of orders which had been placed through the service during a 41-day period between December 21 last year and February 2 this year.

Documents submitted as part of the licence review say the information showed there had been 222 orders placed during the time period which amounted to "£3,564 made from illegal sales."

The take-away has previously had its licence reviewed by the council in 2017, also for allegations of serving after its permitted opening hours. This resulted in a 30-day suspension of the licence.