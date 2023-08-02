The scheme also proposes creating three food and drink outlets at the front of the building.

Indicative computerised images depict brands including Nando’s, Subway and Greggs although no tenants have been confirmed as yet.

The ten-screen Odeon closed in June after its lease came to an end and Austringer Capital Ltd, which owns the site on Rigby Road, had secured planning permission for alternative leisure uses.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Bloomfield Central

But efforts to find a leisure operator have failed, and in June it was announced a self-storage business was being earmarked for the site, with Storage King now revealed as the prospective tenant.

It is also proposed to change the name of the site from Festival Leisure Park to Bloomfield Central.

A planning statement accompanying the application says the proposals will meet demand for self storage while updating the building with new glazing and cladding.

It added: “The former use of the Odeon cinema has now ceased, leaving the prominent building at the site vacant.

“This proposal seeks to reactivate the building through a mixed-use development that has already received market interest, to ultimately improve the offer at Festival Leisure Park.

“The building is located within a well-established leisure park and is well suited for conversion to a self storage facility.”

This what our readers thought about the planning application:

Andy Bear Thom: “So much for leisure. Storage units not needed. As for food, there’s the old Frankie & Benny’s building.

“Should be used for leisure and nothing else, like indoor go-karting.”

Jon Atkinson-Ward: “So sad. I thought this was going to be a leisure facility like The Flower Bowl in Barton Grange with restaurants, pubs, cinema screen, bowling and much more

“This would have been so much better and much more rewarding for the town.”

Paul Flynn: “Indoor go-karting is a much better idea for that space.”

Katy Foster: “Self storage. Surely not! Indoor go-karts are a good idea or something different for the kids.”

Steve Wallace: “Not the right place for a storage unit. Needs to be for leisure only.”

Gail Power: “Not very interesting for locals, neither is it an area for visitors? Someone needs to use their imagination and see the potential.”

Neil Martin: “A shocking idea. A storage unit should be on a proper industrial site, not one where there’s food establishments. Needs to be kept for food and leisure.”

Janet Treharne: “You could all write an objection to the council. Plans have been submitted and not approved.”

Nat Mckay: “We need more fun things for families to do like bowling, mini golf, go-karting, arcade, small area for smaller ones to play like soft play while the big kids are playing elsewhere.”

Mark Langford: “The building has not been empty for long. It could be made into something like a big indoor market.”