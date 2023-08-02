News you can trust since 1873
First look inside: Blackpool has a new child-friendly and dog-friendly cafe and bookshop in Norbreck

A gorgeous new cafe and bookshop has opened on Norbreck Road and it’s the perfect place to bring kids and dogs over the summer holidays.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

The space has a large communal table and some smaller tables with comfy seating – ideal to relax with a book or laptop, or meet with a friend.

Larder is child and dog-friendly, with a welcoming and homely atmosphere.

They also sell a unique range of toys and books – including plenty to keep little ones entertained while you enjoy a fresh roasted coffee or lunch.

Amy Farquhar started out with an online business, called Grazing Tables, before deciding to set up the cafe – which she says is different to other places in the Bispham area.

Amy said: “I wanted it to be more relaxed, like a co-working sociable place. There’s plug sockets for laptops, you can get free wi-fi. We also have a baby change, it’s really important that we have a space for families.”

We take a look inside Larder and ask customers what they love about the new cafe.

Larder is a new cafe in Bispham

1. wbegnews-lardercover-nw.jpg

Larder is a new cafe in Bispham Photo: lucinda herbert

The cafe has a delicious choice of freshly prepared sandwiches

2. wbegnews-larder12-nw.jpeg

The cafe has a delicious choice of freshly prepared sandwiches Photo: Tom Farquhar

A child-friendly atmosphere with toys, books and more to keep them amused

3. wbegnews-larder10-nw.jpeg

A child-friendly atmosphere with toys, books and more to keep them amused Photo: Tom Farquhar

Dogs are welcome in-store - why not treat them to a puppicino?

4. wbegnews-larder8-nw.jpeg

Dogs are welcome in-store - why not treat them to a puppicino? Photo: Tom Farquhar

One of the options available on the lunch menu

5. wbegnews-larder9-nw.jpeg

One of the options available on the lunch menu Photo: Tom Farquhar

Outside the new Larder cafe on Norbreck Road

6. wbegnews-larder7-nw.jpeg

Outside the new Larder cafe on Norbreck Road Photo: Tom Farquhar

The cafe sells a range of books, toys and gifts - everything to help you and yours feel at home

7. wbegnews-larder5-nw.jpg

The cafe sells a range of books, toys and gifts - everything to help you and yours feel at home Photo: Lucinda Herbert

They have a selection of fresh cakes, cookies and sweet treats, fresh from a local artisan baker.

8. wbegnews-larde4-nw.jpg

They have a selection of fresh cakes, cookies and sweet treats, fresh from a local artisan baker. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

