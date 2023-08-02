A gorgeous new cafe and bookshop has opened on Norbreck Road and it’s the perfect place to bring kids and dogs over the summer holidays.

The space has a large communal table and some smaller tables with comfy seating – ideal to relax with a book or laptop, or meet with a friend.

Larder is child and dog-friendly, with a welcoming and homely atmosphere.

They also sell a unique range of toys and books – including plenty to keep little ones entertained while you enjoy a fresh roasted coffee or lunch.

Amy Farquhar started out with an online business, called Grazing Tables, before deciding to set up the cafe – which she says is different to other places in the Bispham area.

Amy said: “I wanted it to be more relaxed, like a co-working sociable place. There’s plug sockets for laptops, you can get free wi-fi. We also have a baby change, it’s really important that we have a space for families.”

We take a look inside Larder and ask customers what they love about the new cafe.

1 . wbegnews-lardercover-nw.jpg Larder is a new cafe in Bispham Photo: lucinda herbert Photo Sales

2 . wbegnews-larder12-nw.jpeg The cafe has a delicious choice of freshly prepared sandwiches Photo: Tom Farquhar Photo Sales

3 . wbegnews-larder10-nw.jpeg A child-friendly atmosphere with toys, books and more to keep them amused Photo: Tom Farquhar Photo Sales

4 . wbegnews-larder8-nw.jpeg Dogs are welcome in-store - why not treat them to a puppicino? Photo: Tom Farquhar Photo Sales

5 . wbegnews-larder9-nw.jpeg One of the options available on the lunch menu Photo: Tom Farquhar Photo Sales

6 . wbegnews-larder7-nw.jpeg Outside the new Larder cafe on Norbreck Road Photo: Tom Farquhar Photo Sales

7 . wbegnews-larder5-nw.jpg The cafe sells a range of books, toys and gifts - everything to help you and yours feel at home Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

8 . wbegnews-larde4-nw.jpg They have a selection of fresh cakes, cookies and sweet treats, fresh from a local artisan baker. Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2