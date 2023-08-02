First look inside: Blackpool has a new child-friendly and dog-friendly cafe and bookshop in Norbreck
The space has a large communal table and some smaller tables with comfy seating – ideal to relax with a book or laptop, or meet with a friend.
Larder is child and dog-friendly, with a welcoming and homely atmosphere.
They also sell a unique range of toys and books – including plenty to keep little ones entertained while you enjoy a fresh roasted coffee or lunch.
Amy Farquhar started out with an online business, called Grazing Tables, before deciding to set up the cafe – which she says is different to other places in the Bispham area.
Amy said: “I wanted it to be more relaxed, like a co-working sociable place. There’s plug sockets for laptops, you can get free wi-fi. We also have a baby change, it’s really important that we have a space for families.”
We take a look inside Larder and ask customers what they love about the new cafe.