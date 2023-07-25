News you can trust since 1873
Plans submitted to redevelop former Odeon cinema

Plans to convert Blackpool’s former Odeon Cinema into a self storage facility have now been submitted to the council.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The scheme also proposes creating three food and drink outlets at the front of the building.

New vision and name revealed for Odeon site

Indicative computerised images depict brands including Nandos, Subway and Greggs although no tenants have been confirmed as yet.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Blackpool Central
A computer generated image of the proposed new Blackpool Central
The 10-screen Odeon closed in June after its lease came to an end and Austringer Capital Ltd, which owns the site on Rigby Road, had secured planning permission for alternative leisure uses.

But efforts to find a leisure operator have failed, and in June it was announced a self-storage business was being earmarked for the site, with Storage King now revealed as the prospective tenant.

It is also proposed to change the name of the site from Festival Leisure Park to Bloomfield Central.

A planning statement accompanying the application says the proposals will meet demand for self storage while updating the building with new glazing and cladding.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Blackpool Central
A computer generated image of the proposed new Blackpool Central
It says: “The former use of the Odeon cinema has now ceased, leaving the prominent building at the site vacant.

“This proposal seeks to reactivate the building through a mixed-use development that has already received market interest, to ultimately improve the offer at Festival Leisure Park.

“The building is located within a well-established leisure park and is well suited for conversion to a self storage facility.

“The proposal will provide an in-demand service to domestic and business end users. In addition, the proposed external alterations will provide a much-needed refresh, improving the appearance and appeal of the unit, which is currently tired and dated, whilst also upgrading its cladding. ”

