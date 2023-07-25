The scheme also proposes creating three food and drink outlets at the front of the building.

Indicative computerised images depict brands including Nandos, Subway and Greggs although no tenants have been confirmed as yet.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Blackpool Central

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10-screen Odeon closed in June after its lease came to an end and Austringer Capital Ltd, which owns the site on Rigby Road, had secured planning permission for alternative leisure uses.

But efforts to find a leisure operator have failed, and in June it was announced a self-storage business was being earmarked for the site, with Storage King now revealed as the prospective tenant.

It is also proposed to change the name of the site from Festival Leisure Park to Bloomfield Central.

A planning statement accompanying the application says the proposals will meet demand for self storage while updating the building with new glazing and cladding.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Blackpool Central

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “The former use of the Odeon cinema has now ceased, leaving the prominent building at the site vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This proposal seeks to reactivate the building through a mixed-use development that has already received market interest, to ultimately improve the offer at Festival Leisure Park.

“The building is located within a well-established leisure park and is well suited for conversion to a self storage facility.