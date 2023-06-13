Meanwhile the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant on the site is set to become a new drive-thru restaurant.

Preston-based Austringer Capital, which owns the Festival Leisure Park, is also poised to rename the site Bloomfield Central.

The Odeon which closed in June

It also includes Bannatayne’s Gym and a McDonald’s restaurant while the new Club 3000 Bingo is due to open on July 1.

The 10-screen multi-screen cinema closed earlier this month after its lease came to an end.

Planning permission was granted last year by the council to use the site for leisure with activities including bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls and indoor sports such as tennis or five-a-side football being put forward.

However a spokesperson for Austringer Capital said it had failed to find a new operator for the leisure uses.

Festival Park which will be renamed

They added the new name would better reflect the location in Bloomfield ward, near Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium, while improved landscaping will be carried out next winter.

They added: “The old name reflects a moment in time and now, as the uses are changing, it is time to give the place a new identity.”

A new reduced rent was rejected by the Odeon, which Austringer says was down to development of the new Backlot Cinema in Tower Street which is due to open before Christmas.

The spokesperson added: “With the decision by Odeon not to renew the lease, a planning application was made for a family entertainment centre.

“Unfortunately, after 12 months marketing there has been no interest in the use and the owners have had to look at commercially viable alternatives.

“The Odeon will therefore be the subject of a new planning application for it to be converted to a self-storage centre to be occupied by a national operator, who has expressed an interest, alongside a few, small food units.

“Despite the disappointment of the Odeon, there is much to be excited about at Bloomfield Central.

“Club 3000 Bingo will be opening on July 1 after spending £5m on a fit-out and will replace Odeon as the principal leisure anchor of the site.

“In addition, construction work is due to start shortly on a new Starbucks Drive Thru which is expected to be handed over to the tenant in January 2024.

“The Frankie and Benny’s unit is also due to be converted to a drive through restaurant.

“To enhance the appearance of the complex a new landscaping scheme will be submitted for approval and implemented in the winter season whilst there will also be new lighting columns and CCTV will be installed with a new estate totem sign to advertise its new identity.

“Not only will this enhance the appearance of the site and give it a new lease of life but it will also help to improve security and make the place more attractive to visit."

The leisure site has been in place for around 25 years, and was built on the site of the former Borough Park greyhound track.