20 jobs created as Greggs opens new shop near Blackpool North railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sausage roll lovers, unite! Greggs has opened a new shop in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop, located near Blackpool North railway station, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll.

There will also be a range of over ice drinks on offer, including cloudy lemonade and iced mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs has opened a new shop in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for the area | Greggs

Shop Manager Jordan Good said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern-fried chicken goujons, potato wedges and a variety of pizza slices including Margherita, pepperoni, spicy Mexican chicken, spicy veg and pepperoni hot shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50 – now that’s more tasty for your money!

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards.

For every nine purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited-edition ‘Happier Hours’ offer is also currently running on the Greggs App until Saturday August 10, which means Greggs App customers can earn double the stamps for all purchases made after 5pm – unlocking rewards up to twice as fast.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives | Contributed

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Blackpool has brought 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The Blackpool shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating. The opening hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 7am- 7pm

Sunday: 7am – 5pm

Any further jobs created at the Blackpool shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.