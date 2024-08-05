20 jobs created as Greggs opens new shop near Blackpool North railway station

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024
Sausage roll lovers, unite! Greggs has opened a new shop in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for the area.

The shop, located near Blackpool North railway station, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll.

There will also be a range of over ice drinks on offer, including cloudy lemonade and iced mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs has opened a new shop in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for the areaGreggs has opened a new shop in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for the area
Greggs has opened a new shop in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for the area | Greggs

Shop Manager Jordan Good said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern-fried chicken goujons, potato wedges and a variety of pizza slices including Margherita, pepperoni, spicy Mexican chicken, spicy veg and pepperoni hot shot.

After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50 – now that’s more tasty for your money!

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards.

For every nine purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free.

A limited-edition ‘Happier Hours’ offer is also currently running on the Greggs App until Saturday August 10, which means Greggs App customers can earn double the stamps for all purchases made after 5pm – unlocking rewards up to twice as fast.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternativesThe shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives
The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives | Contributed

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Blackpool has brought 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The Blackpool shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating. The opening hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 7am- 7pm

Sunday: 7am – 5pm

Any further jobs created at the Blackpool shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

