New delicatessen hopes to wow local foodies with local produce
Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie is located on Clifton Street in Blackpool town centre and offers a wide range of foods, alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, including a selection of cured meats, a variety of coated salamis, spicy chorizo, pastrami, pancetta, and roasted ham and beef. Also, a range of local cheeses, including Wooky Hole Cave Aged Cheddar, Cheddar Gorge Vintage and Smoked, Beacon Fell Creamy Lancashire, and the crumbly Carron Lodge Lancashire.
The charcuterie also sells Bankhall Whisky from Blackpool.
The owner, Damian Bailey, said: “We moved from Scotland to here to open a B&B, which we still have on Hornby Road”.
Nigel said, “Before that, we had a delicatessen in Scotland for seven years, and this is one of the reasons we have done it again. We wanted to come back and do it because there is no delicatessen in Blackpool.” The Baileys ran a delicatessen in Scotland called Springers Delicatessen and Coffee Lounge.
They offer a wide range of food and drink that isn’t available in other shops to give Blackpool customers more options when food shopping.
There is a menu at the Baileys for guests to eat in and enjoy cheeseboards and calamata olives with tapas dishes soon join the menu.
Damian said: “We have a gin company from Preston called Fairhams”.
The charcuterie had a soft opening event on August 2, and a VIP event was planned for August 5. A number of councillors were invited to try the new food and drink for the first time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.