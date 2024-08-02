New delicatessen hopes to wow local foodies with local produce

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 20:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The owners of a new delicatessen are hoping to wow Blackpool foodies with their top quality local produce.

Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie is located on Clifton Street in Blackpool town centre and offers a wide range of foods, alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, including a selection of cured meats, a variety of coated salamis, spicy chorizo, pastrami, pancetta, and roasted ham and beef. Also, a range of local cheeses, including Wooky Hole Cave Aged Cheddar, Cheddar Gorge Vintage and Smoked, Beacon Fell Creamy Lancashire, and the crumbly Carron Lodge Lancashire.

The charcuterie also sells Bankhall Whisky from Blackpool.

The owner, Damian Bailey, said: “We moved from Scotland to here to open a B&B, which we still have on Hornby Road”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Damian (left) and Nigel (right) Bailey the owners of Baileys Cheese and CharcuterieDamian (left) and Nigel (right) Bailey the owners of Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie
Damian (left) and Nigel (right) Bailey the owners of Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie | National World

Nigel said, “Before that, we had a delicatessen in Scotland for seven years, and this is one of the reasons we have done it again. We wanted to come back and do it because there is no delicatessen in Blackpool.” The Baileys ran a delicatessen in Scotland called Springers Delicatessen and Coffee Lounge.

They offer a wide range of food and drink that isn’t available in other shops to give Blackpool customers more options when food shopping.

There is a menu at the Baileys for guests to eat in and enjoy cheeseboards and calamata olives with tapas dishes soon join the menu. 

Damian said: “We have a gin company from Preston called Fairhams”.

The charcuterie had a soft opening event on August 2, and a VIP event was planned for August 5. A number of councillors were invited to try the new food and drink for the first time.

Related topics:FoodDrinksBlackpoolCouncillorsAlcoholB&BScotlandPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice