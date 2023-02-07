The night went so fast it was hard to keep up – from can-cans to hand jives, there wasn’t a single moment that wasn’t dipped in glitter and sparkling like a diamond.

Charismatic compere, Ashley Cavender, segues between big song and dance numbers, with suggestive crowd banter and good old fashioned vaudevillian humour.

Glamorous showgirls (led by dance captain, Bethan Mitchell) are dressed to thrill, wearing bustle skirts, corsets – and animated, infectious smiles.

Come What May - Sisco Entertainment

The show is choreographed by Scott Coldwell, who trained at Phil Winston’s Theatreworks in Blackpool. From the opening number ‘Lady Marmalade’, he’s crammed the show with exhilarating routines with endless high kicks, dizzying turns...and legs, legs, legs!

Vocalists, Alice Wright and Ron Remke put their own mark on hits from the silver screen, including ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Your Song’, and ‘La Vie En Rose’. The charismatic duo entwine beautifully on ‘Shallows’, while Ron’s effortless take on Elton John covers get’s the crowd on their feet.

Robin Windsor is a powerhouse of flamboyant energy – a flaming hot samba to ‘Rhythm Of The Night’ brings a taste of summer on this chilly January evening. Robin is by far the most famous name, but he doesn’t hog the limelight in this chorus of talented dancers. He is joined by Georgia Mcenaney – a rising star, in a sensational modern tango to ‘Roxanne’. This dynamic performance oozes style and pure emotion that fits so beautifully to the theatrical arrangement of this classic song.

Come What May is a hedonistic feelgood show that had the crowd dancing, singing, and screaming for more.

What the audience thought

“Excellent show, thoroughly enjoyed it, what stamina the cast have, but I have to give a special shout out to Georgia McEnanay, what a superb dancer that young lady is" – Brian Robbo

“Just a fabulous show and didn’t want it to end” – Elizabeth Ring