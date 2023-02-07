The Parisian winter scenery leans into visual splendor, but it can also feel rather bleak. The story is centred around four starving artists who share a freezing cold studio. Rodolfo (Sorin Lupu), Marcello (Olexandr Forkushak) and the other bohemians barely enough money to pay their rent – it’s all very relevant during the cost of living crisis.

An intricate set with real smoking chimneys and illuminated windows help set the scene, in an opera filled with drama and imperfect human relations. And there’s even a snow machine – which creates a spectacular winter twilight effect during Act three.

Soprano, Alyona Kistenyova, gives a rich and endearing performance as the fragile Mimi, a tuberculosis-afflicted seamstress. The final scene renders the crowd silent, giving us an uncomfortable glimpse into her terminal illness. She is a magnificent performer and a true asset to the Ellen Kent company – she was equally beguiling as Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly.

An emotional encore from the Ukrainian orchestra

Act two is a mardis gras of festivity and decadence, every corner of the stage lit up with stilt walkers, giant bubbles, and colourful costumes. It’s rife with flirting, friction and innuendo, largely down to flirty Musetta (Olga Perrier) who sings, struts and steals the limelight wherever she goes.

Conductor, Vasyl Vasylenko and the Ukrainian National Orchestra brought Puccini’s classic score to life with effortless bombast, and a powerful string section. And they had the whole crowd on their feet for the Ukrainian national anthem in a show of solidarity for their homeland.

Ellen Kent will also return by overwhelming public demand with an exquisite new production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on Tuesday March 14 telling the heart-breaking tale of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.

The four bohemians in La Boheme. Credit: Ellen Kent Productions

Tickets are available from £33.50, with others also available at just £13 for 18 to 26 year olds as part of the national ticket scheme to encourage young adults to experience all forms of live theatre.

