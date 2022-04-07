And with that in mind actors Sarah Jane Stone and Bryan Wood are coming together to perform John Godber’s classic gentle comedy, September in the Rain, telling the touching and funny story of a marriage through a lifetime of holidays together in Blackpool.

The play is written for just two actors, but brings alive several other characters through them. Staged by Lytham Anonymous Players, it is author John Godber’s favourite play and a tribute to his grandparents who worked in the mining industry in Yorkshire and who holidayed every September in Blackpool. Jack and Liz, tell their story over 30 years of boarding houses, talent contests and fish and chips. They talk about many Blackpool highlights, including the Tower, Tussauds, Piers, ice-cream, donkeys, deckchairs, the Metropole, the promenade, and much more.

The play moves backwards and forwards in time with nostalgic songs and reminiscing their married life through squabbles, children, laughter and tears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September in the Rain is a gentle comedy with Blackpool at its heart

Director Tony Stone said, “We initially decided to stage this wonderful play just after lockdown so that only two actors in a bubble were needed for rehearsals, however, this has given the actors more time to learn their lines, which are a great many! It really is a wonderful play and because it is so relevant to the area, set against the backdrop of the heyday of the British seaside.

The play is to be staged nightly at 7.30pm at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham from Wednesday April 20 to Friday April 22.Tel 01253 794221 or book online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.