It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

‘Like Me’ is Jason’s latest comic offering set to hit road, and is coming to The Grand Theatre on May 1.

Jason Manford said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand up show, ‘Like Me’. In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle! See you then.”

First & Last, The Masked Singer and What Would Your Kid Do? have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

The show starts at 7.30pm and is recommended for over 14s. Tickets from The Grand Theatre website www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk