The venue is offering locals the chance to take part in its Christmas spectacular ELF The Musical.

Local schools, colleges, performing arts clubs and community groups are invited to become honorary elves and join Santa’s official choir for the 2022 Christmas season.

This festive season thousands of families will visit Blackpool’s Winter Gardens to watch ELF the Musical on tour from December 15– 26, the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.

The cast of ELF the musical

Unaware he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The show’s producers are now on the hunt for schools, colleges, performing arts clubs and community groups to take part in the show, by joining the cast in harmony to make sure there’s enough Christmas Magic to power Santa’s sleigh.

Groups of up to 100 performers in total will be invited for each show. A different successful group will perform at each performance, so there is the opportunity for up to 24 different groups to take part in the whole run!

The chosen performers will sit in the stalls with their teachers or group leaders, free of charge, and be ready to join in the show on command.

Successful groups will be sent guide vocal tracks and song sheets beforehand and then take part in a 30-minute rehearsal at the Winter Gardens with the show’s production team before their performance.

Every performer will receive a Elf t-shirt and hat and friends and family will receive a discount on tickets. Tickets for the general public are already on sale and can be booked online.

How to apply