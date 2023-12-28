Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan is a frequent feature on our TV screens but this week she appeared in a rather unsual form - in her pjyamas!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former The Nolans singer, Coleen Nolan, is a regular panellist on the popular talk show Loose Woman, which airs on ITV every weekday.

However on yesterday's Loose Women episode (Wednesday, December 27) the show's panellists seemed to be having a bit of fun as they swapped their usual smart outfits for much more informal choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

58-year-old Coleen - along with her fellow panellists Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge, Judi Love - all fronted the ITV show in their pyjamas.

The Blackpool born mum of three sported a red and purple tartan two piece set with white fluffy slippers.

Left: Coleen Nolan and Frankie Bridge wearing PJs on Loose Women (credit ITV via Loose Women's Instagram account). Right: Coleen in 2019 (credit Getty).

Why were the Loose Women stars wearing pyjamas?

Wednesday's Loose Women episode was named the 'Crimbo-limbo bumper edition pyjama party' and kicking off the show, Coleen said: "Welcome to a very special Christmas edition of loose women. Now we’ve got a lot to celebrate - it’s Janet’s birthday and we’re not getting dressed!”

Coleen then joked to the audience “get your clothes off!" before continuing: “We’re doing the whole show in our PJ’s, and we hope you lot at home are doing the same - of course you are! So get the fire and grab another chocolate from the box and settle in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining WHY they are really in their pyjama's, she later added: “Apparently more than half of 25 to 34-year-olds spend all day in the jim jams at this time of year. Now we may not be 25 anymore but we do love a trend don’t we girls and, let’s be honest, this time of year it’s all about getting cosy so what do you think - is it lazy to stay in your PJ’s all day or a Christmas time luxury?”

Read More Hayley Tamaddon talks about her current homelife in Blackpool, growing up there and plans for the future

What did Coleen and the rest of the Loose Women think of PJS on Christmas day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's singer Frankie told Coleen: "I love being in my pyjamas I just think at Christmas you don’t leave the house, I’ve got my friends and family there that have woken up in my house normally, we don’t go out and about so like I kept mine on all day."

Comedian Judi answered: "We all need to have a pyjamas day. One of those days when you just wanna do nothing else, just your pyjamas- these swinging about!"

Coleen then admitted "That’s the only thing we haven’t done we have left the bras on!" to which Judi retorted "If we took the bras off, this would be on at 10 o’clock at night!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judi then answered that she wears her Christmas Eve pyjamas until after breakfast, when she gets into a more glam outfit, whilst Janet declared she straight out refuses to wear pjyamas any day- never mind for Christmas dinner!

Broadcaster Janet explained: "When I was told today I had to wear pyjamas, I thought well I’ll wear my sequined outfit that I wore on tour because I would never ever ever wear pyjamas … If you’re as tall as me, the trousers are up there, the sleeves are up there, and you just look absolutely ridiculous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clear fan of the Christmas pyjamas, Coleen replied “but they’re comfy though you know if you’re at home” before announcing she even gets the family matching sets.