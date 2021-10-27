You can play Squid Game at The Circus of Horrors at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - here's how ...

A scene from the Netflix mega-hit Squid Game

Fans of the cult TV series will know that the show is all about jeopardy and winning the ultimate prize. To this end, a giant ‘Squid Game’ logo has been added to the stage area, on which people will compete in traditional Apple-Bobbing and Pumpkin Carving games ... and then, finally, if they can scare The Circus of Horrors’ MC, they will indeed receive the ultimate Halloween reward.

Circus of Horrors Director, Dr Haze said: “Like Squid Game, The Circus of Horrors is full of terrifying deeds; and we are only too happy to be bringing an extra dose of danger into our performance space ... all done with forked tongues firmly in each cheek of course!”

To find out more about Squid Game at The Circus of Horrors visit their website.

A scene from the Netflix mega-hit Squid Game

Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game ...

What is Squid Game?

Squid Game is a mega-popular Netlfix TV series which sees competitors compete in a variety of deadly games for cash. The drama has proved to be one of Netflix' biggest ever successes.

How many episodes are there?

There are nine episodes, each just shy of an hour long.

Why is it called Squid Game?

It's named after a popular Korean children's game a little like British Bulldog where the playing field drawn on the ground resembles a squid.

Where is it set?

South Korea

Who are the stars?

You probably won't have heard of any of the cast, unless you're a fan of all things South Korean. Needless to say the show is excellently cast with stand-out performances from Lee Jung-jae, Lee Ji-ha, Park Hae Soo and Jung Ho-yeon. If you watched the Oscar winning Parasite, also a South Korean smash hit, you'll love this.

Is it subtitled?

Netflix give you the option to watch it in Korean with subtitles or a dubbed English version without.

Is it suitable for children?

No. Though there is little swearing, it is gory to say the least.

What have people said about it?

Critics have raved about it. On review accumulator site Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a rating of 94 per cent from critics and 84 per cent from viewers. Google reviews have 96 per cent of viewers liking it and it has a rating of 8.3 out of 10 on the internet movie database (IMDB).

Will there be a second season?