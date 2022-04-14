The attraction will be open until 10pm and guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper.

The FY4 area of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will also feature Easter fun all all day and live entertainment taking place throughout the event.

DJs will also spinning the tunes into the evening on Pleasure Beach Radio.

The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, pictured at night

After 12 hours of rides and attractions, guests can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display to round of the night at 10pm.

Younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides plus check out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Our Late Night Riding events are always extremely popular with guests who want to enjoy the extended opening hours and then the fantastic fireworks display. I hope that many people take the opportunity to ride their favourite rides after dark.”

For more information on Blackpool Pleasure Beach, or to book eTickets, please visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

Family owned and run since it first opened back in 1896, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is open from Saturday April 2 until Sunday November 27.