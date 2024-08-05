Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool named among the best in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool has been named among the best in the UK.

Blooloop, a site that covers the attractions industry, recently created a list of the top nine waterparks in the UK.

Among them was Sandcastle Waterpark on the Promenade - the UK’s largest indoor waterpark.

Introducing the list, the publication said: “In no particular order, we explore the wave pools, flume rides, waterslides, lazy rivers and splash zones at the top UK water parks.

“These can be found nationwide in areas such as Devon, Dorset, the Midlands, Lancashire, Yorkshire and Wales.”

Open throughout the year, the park features more than 18 slides and attractions in a tropical 84 degree climate.

Thrill seekers can enjoy the best white-knuckle attractions including Master Blaster, the UK’s largest indoor rollercoaster water slide.

Daredevils can also head to the rooftop and experience Aztec Falls and Montazooma for hairpin bends, high speeds and unexpected adventures.

There are also a selection of attractions for families, including Typhoon Lagoon and the Ushi Gushi River Creek.

In 2022, Merlin Entertainments was unveiled as the new operator of the council-owned waterpark.

At the time, Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said the waterpark was one of the council’s “big success stories”.

“Over the years, it has received significant investment to enable it to retain and grow its immense popularity with visitors and residents alike.

“On the national stage it is viewed as an exemplary attraction in terms of its accessibility for people with a disability.

“We have an established relationship with Merlin Entertainments in terms of operating some of our key tourism assets and we are confident that this appointment will take the Sandcastle Waterpark on to the next level.”

The waterpark joined Merlin’s other attractions in the resort including The Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds Blackpool and SEA LIFE Blackpool.

Kate Shane, Regional Director for Merlin Entertainments, said: “We are thrilled to be adding the UK’s largest indoor waterpark to our Blackpool portfolio.

“With eight top attractions already in Blackpool, we’re excited to put on our armbands and add a ninth to our guest offering.

“We firmly support Blackpool’s ambition to be the UK’s number one family seaside resort and this partnership is another step forward in delivering this vision.”

The park is highly praised by visitors, receiving 4.4 stars on Google from nearly 7,500 reviews.

You can visit Sandcastle Waterpark’s website by clicking HERE.