18 dazzling pictures as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveils new displays for Blackpool Illuminations 2024

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jul 2024, 16:53 BST

Blackpool has unveiled a dazzling array of new, fun-packed features that will grace the 2024 Illuminations display.

The Illuminations team revealed a number of spectacular new displays at a special preview event held at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks facility on Thursday.

The new features will be installed in time for the grand Switch-On event, which takes place on August 30, triggering an extended Illuminations season that will run until January 5, 2025.

Speaking at the preview event, Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This year we have given our designers an opportunity to let their imaginations run wild – and that is illustrated in these amazing new installations.

“They bring to this year’s display a real sense of fun and humour. Where else on earth, for example, would you see 12 donkeys wearing Seventies-style retro bathing costumes and parading beneath a giant disco ball?

“We are hugely grateful for the creative genius that has been brought to the table by both Laurence and Leigh Francis, by the brilliant students from Blackpool Sixth and by our amazing team at Lightworks.

“This promises to be a really special year for what is undoubtedly one of the UK’s best-loved visitor attractions.”

Here are 18 dazzling pictures from the event:

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the new Illuminations.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen unveiled some of the new Illuminations.





Pictured is council leader Lynn Williams.

Pictured is council leader Lynn Williams.





