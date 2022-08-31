Merlin unveiled as new operator of Blackpool's Sandcastle Waterpark

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merlin, which already operates Blackpool Tower, has been awarded the contract for an initial period of two years with effect from September.

In 2021/22 the Sandcastle Waterpark on South Promenade had its most profitable year enabling it to pay out a £900,000 dividend to the council, helping to prop up this year’s budget.

Inside the Sandcastle Waterpark

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “The Sandcastle Waterpark is one of the council’s big success stories.

“Over the years, it has received significant investment to enable it to retain and grow its immense popularity with visitors and residents alike.

“On the national stage it is viewed as an exemplar attraction in terms of its accessibility for people with a disability.

“We have an established relationship with Merlin Entertainments in terms of operating some of our key tourism assets and we are confident that this appointment will take the Sandcastle Waterpark on to the next level.”

The Sandcastle is the UK’s largest indoor waterpark, with more than 18 slides and features in a tropical 84 degree climate.

Merlin’s other attractions in Blackpool include The Tower, Madame Tussauds and the Sea Life Centre.

Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin Entertainments, said: “We are thrilled to be adding the UK’s largest indoor waterpark to our Blackpool portfolio.

“With eight top attractions already in Blackpool, we’re excited to put on our armbands and add a ninth to our guest offering.

“We firmly support Blackpool’s ambition to be the UK’s number one family seaside resort and this partnership is another step forward in delivering this vision.”

Former managing director of the Sandcastle John Child left the business in June this year after 25 years at the helm.

He oversaw its transformation from a leisure pool which was proving a drain on council resources, into one of the resort’s most popular visitor destinations

In the early 2000s investment of around £4.5m was made by the council in new water slides which twist around the exterior of the building..