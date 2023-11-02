News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Meet the star of the brand-new Shrek the Musical production heading to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this December

Meet the star of the brand-new production of Shrek the Musical which is heading to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this December.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 19:36 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 19:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Shrektacular show, which opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth in July, is touring through to April 2024.

The production features a stellar cast line up including Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) and rising star Cherece Richards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical has brought together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience.

Most Popular

    It features all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

    The show will be at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from Tuesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 30.

    Book your tickets here: https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/shrek-the-musical/

    Q&A with Antony Lawrence (Shrek)

    Shrek the Musical is heading to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this DecemberShrek the Musical is heading to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this December
    Shrek the Musical is heading to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this December

    Were you a fan of the original Shrek movie?

    Hide Ad

    I loved it. It’s a revolutionary film because it was so risqué with its comedy. It was something you hadn’t seen before: this character who’s farting and burping.

    Hide Ad

    We had the VHS and my sister and I would watch it all the time.

    What attracted you the role of Shrek?

    The production features a stellar cast line up including Antony Lawrence as ShrekThe production features a stellar cast line up including Antony Lawrence as Shrek
    The production features a stellar cast line up including Antony Lawrence as Shrek

    Shrek the Musical was the very first show I saw on Broadway. We went to New York for my sister’s 18th birthday and because we loved Shrek so much as a film we went to see the musical.

    I remember being so excited when it was coming over to London.

    Hide Ad

    I was at drama school at the time and remember thinking, gosh, I’d love to play this role.

    It’s so clichéd to say that it’s a dream role but it really is.

    The musical features all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated filmThe musical features all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film
    The musical features all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film

    What is the message of Shrek the Musical?

    Hide Ad

    The story of Shrek is about not needing to change who you are to fit in in the world, you just need to be yourself.

    It’s an age old human story – even though we’re seeing a green ogre and a donkey and all these fairytale creatures – there’s so much in there that people can connect to.

    Hide Ad

    Children will see the show and see the magic of these characters, then as adults you see the undertones of everything.

    Where were you when you found out you’d got the part?

    My girlfriend and I were out for lunch and there was no signal where we were.

    The show will be at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 30The show will be at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 30
    The show will be at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 30

    I’d put the audition out of my mind then when we left the café I saw a missed call from my agent’s personal mobile number.

    Hide Ad

    I called him back from the car and was just speechless with him on speaker phone.

    What effect do all the prosthetics play on maintaining that all-important emotional connection with the audience?

    Hide Ad

    It is going to be a real challenge. I previously did the Lion King where I had a full face of makeup and I had to spend a lot of time in the mirror to work out how moving my face affected the appearance of that makeup.

    It’ll be very much the same with this – when I’ve had all the prosthetics on I’ve looked at myself and considered how I’ll make myself look friendly or happy or scared or worried.

    So much of it is going to probably come through the voice.

    You recently played Scar in the international tour of The Lion King – do you prefer playing goodies or baddies?

    I really like playing villains because they get all the best lines, but it’ll make a lovely change to play the hero for once, and such a lovable guy who just wants to express his real self to someone and be loved.

    Shrek has a bromance as well as a romance. Will you enjoy your double act with Donkey?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Completely. Brandon and I have got a good vibe going and he makes me laugh a lot.

    There’s a song we do together, a travelling song, and just the thought of him making all these little interjections, it’s going to be so hard not to laugh, knowing how funny he’s going to be.

    You’re touring to some wonderful venues all over the country with the show, many of which you’ve played at on other tours, some of which will be new. How does it feel to be returning to Blackpool?

    I was there for the very first time the other week with my partner and I seem to be an expert at winning the donkey derby. Really good fun.

    Related topics:BlackpoolWinter Gardens