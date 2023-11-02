Meet the star of the brand-new production of Shrek the Musical which is heading to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this December.

The Shrektacular show, which opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth in July, is touring through to April 2024.

The production features a stellar cast line up including Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) and rising star Cherece Richards.

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical has brought together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience.

It features all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

The show will be at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from Tuesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 30.

Book your tickets here: https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/shrek-the-musical/

Q&A with Antony Lawrence (Shrek)

Were you a fan of the original Shrek movie?

We had the VHS and my sister and I would watch it all the time.

What attracted you the role of Shrek?

Shrek the Musical was the very first show I saw on Broadway. We went to New York for my sister’s 18th birthday and because we loved Shrek so much as a film we went to see the musical.

I remember being so excited when it was coming over to London.

It’s so clichéd to say that it’s a dream role but it really is.

What is the message of Shrek the Musical?

The story of Shrek is about not needing to change who you are to fit in in the world, you just need to be yourself.

It’s an age old human story – even though we’re seeing a green ogre and a donkey and all these fairytale creatures – there’s so much in there that people can connect to.

Children will see the show and see the magic of these characters, then as adults you see the undertones of everything.

Where were you when you found out you’d got the part?

My girlfriend and I were out for lunch and there was no signal where we were.

I’d put the audition out of my mind then when we left the café I saw a missed call from my agent’s personal mobile number.

What effect do all the prosthetics play on maintaining that all-important emotional connection with the audience?

It is going to be a real challenge. I previously did the Lion King where I had a full face of makeup and I had to spend a lot of time in the mirror to work out how moving my face affected the appearance of that makeup.

It’ll be very much the same with this – when I’ve had all the prosthetics on I’ve looked at myself and considered how I’ll make myself look friendly or happy or scared or worried.

So much of it is going to probably come through the voice.

You recently played Scar in the international tour of The Lion King – do you prefer playing goodies or baddies?

I really like playing villains because they get all the best lines, but it’ll make a lovely change to play the hero for once, and such a lovable guy who just wants to express his real self to someone and be loved.

Shrek has a bromance as well as a romance. Will you enjoy your double act with Donkey?

Completely. Brandon and I have got a good vibe going and he makes me laugh a lot.

There’s a song we do together, a travelling song, and just the thought of him making all these little interjections, it’s going to be so hard not to laugh, knowing how funny he’s going to be.

You’re touring to some wonderful venues all over the country with the show, many of which you’ve played at on other tours, some of which will be new. How does it feel to be returning to Blackpool?