The major UK and Ireland tour will be at Blackpool Opera House from Tuesday December 12 to Saturday December 30.

Producers Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale announced the brand-new production of the award-winning Broadway and West End hit show Shrek the Musical will tour the UK and Ireland from July 2023.

The bright and beautiful fairy-tale world of Shrek will be reimagined by a new creative team for this major tour.

Shrek the musical

All the classic characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film will be back to paint the town green, accompanied by the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

Having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour, Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical) returns to the swamp to co-direct.

He is joined by acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston, whose recent credits include Bonnie and Clyde (Arts Theatre) and Beauty and the Beast (as associate director and choreographer for the UK tour) and upcoming projects include a new world tour of We Will Rock You and a remounted UK tour of Rock of Ages.

Set and costume design will be by Phillip Witcomb whose previous productions include Bonnie & Clyde In Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Jack & The Beanstalk (Everyman Theatre Cheltenham), Atlantis (Tivoli Concert Hall, Copenhagen), Mame (Hope Mill Theatre and UK Tour), The Beauty Queen of Leenane and Stones In His Pockets (The Minack Theatre).

Mark Goucher said ‘I am delighted to be bringing this re-imagined production of the beloved ‘Shrek the Musical’ to audiences across the UK and Ireland. The story of Shrek is known and loved across the world and this show is an incredibly joyous, fun and uplifting evening at the theatre that will be enjoyed by all ages’

The Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Shrek the Musical was first performed on Broadway in 2008, receiving 8 Tony nominations, and the award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production was nominated for 4 Olivier awards, including Best New Musical, at the 2012 Olivier awards. Nigel Harman received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Farquaad.

Based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, the Broadway and West End hit Shrek the Musical is a fun-filled, hilarious musical comedy with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrektacular’ score.

Featuring the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, a host of magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including the smash hit 'I'm a Believer’, Shrek the Musical is a ‘musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike’.

Audiences are invited join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest, finding unexpected friendships and surprising romance along the way.

Shrek the musical originally premiered in an out-of-town tryout at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. Previews began August 14, 2008, with an opening night of September 10.