Dreamboats & Petticoats - Bringing On Back The Good Times, makes a rocking return, with special guest star Mark Wynter, packed with unforgettable songs from the golden era of rock ’n’ roll.

The 70s sensation Boogie Nights from Blackpool & Fylde Operatic Players also takes to the stage, offering a night out packed with disco classics, while breathtaking biopic Beautiful – The Carole King Musical features countless King chart toppers.

Richard O’Brien’s raucous Rocky Horror Show is bursting at the seams with much-loved numbers, such as Time Warp, while Titanic The Musical is also set for the Church Street venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is among the productions coming to the Grand

Rock and roll favourites Showaddywaddy will be performing live, country music fans can take a trip to A Country Night in Nashville with Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes and Freddie Mercury and bandmates are celebrated in Radio Ga Ga for A Spectacular Night of Queen.

The Boys are Back in Town for Rock For Heroes features classic rock songs galore from a seven-piece live band, while you can bring your little pop star to a fun-packed children’s concert with a big difference as four Pop Princesses sing hits live on stage.

On the subject of family shows, the legendary Johnny Ball offers a magical tour of everything mathematical in Wonders Beyond Numbers, there’s the chance for youngsters to enjoy the irrepressible Peppa Pig and Britain’s best-loved picture book The Tiger Who Came to Tea is a ‘grrreat’ live show.

Pop Princesses will be taking to the stage

Beauty and the Beast from Ballet Theatre UK offers exciting new choreography and specially created sets and costumes; Jurassic Park roars to life on stage with the interactive Dinosaur Live; The Royal Shakespeare Company’s First Encounters bring a fantastic introduction to the Bard’s popular romantic comedy Twelfth Night in a fun-packed 90 minute show, and family pantomime Sleeping Beauty starring Steve Royle and Hayley Tamaddon is sure to thrill festive audiences

As far as drama is concerned, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice stars Shobna Gulati, Ian Kelsey and ‘girl of a thousand voices’ Christina Bianco; Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is crammed full of adventure, mystery and brilliant deductions; while comedy genius Spike Milligan is the subject of the absurdly funny new play SPIKE by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

Helen Forrester’s period drama Twopence to Cross the Mersey features a nine-strong celebrity cast, while 70 years of Agatha Christie will be celebrated with legendary crime thriller The Mousetrap.

Blackpool Grand’s chief executive Adam Knight said: “This new Summer brochure is an addition to our regular output as we just couldn’t wait to tell you about some of the incredible touring productions we have coming, not only over the summer months, but through the autumn and into 2023.

Dance features strongly at The Grand

“We’re set for a great new season offering an excitingly eclectic selection of productions and returning favourites from high-quality drama and comedy to outstanding dance and former West End sell-out shows.

"This packed programme firmly puts Blackpool’s Grand Theatre ahead of the crowd and on track for an incredible season.

“From five-star smash-hit musicals to our spectacular live music Summer of Sound and our fantastic family shows, there is something to bring the sunshine back to all our lives.”

Full details at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.