Steve Royle returns to Grand Theatre for Sleeping Beauty the Pantomime

Hayley Tamaddon and Steve Royle in Sleeping Beauty

Comedian and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle will return to the Blackpool venue to play Silly Billy in this year’s Christmas pantomime, which runs from December 3 2022 until January 1 2023.

He will be joined by Bispham-born soap actress Hayley Tamaddon, who is best known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street. In Sleeping Beauty, she stars as the Good Fairy who fights against the dark powers of the evil witch, Carabosse.

The classic fairytale follows the story of a beautiful princess who falls into a deep sleep after pricking her finger on a cursed spinning wheel – and can only be awoken by true love’s kiss.