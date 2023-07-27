Full details have now been released for the new production of Shrek the Musical which is touring across the UK and Ireland – and includes Blackpool#s Winter Gardens.

The Shrektacular show, which opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Friday (July 21) is touring through to April 2024 with a stellar cast line up including Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) and rising star Cherece Richards.

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical has brought together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience.

It features all the classic characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

The show will be at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from Tuesday December 12 to Saturday December 30.

Joanne Clifton, best known for her time as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, plays Fiona.

Olivier Award-nominee James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) most recently created the role of Tray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue) – a role he stayed with through the show’s entire West End run.

Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) most recently played the role of Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (UK tour).

The ensemble cast of Shrek the Musical are Leo Abad, Scotty Armstrong, Imogen Bailey, Jabari Braham, Georgie Buckland, Natasha Cayabyab, Mark D’Arcy, Jonathan David Dudley, Remi Ferdinand, Sonny Grieveson, Edward Leigh, Bethany Kate, Jessica Lim, Andile Mabhena, Bronte MacMillan, India Thornton. Talia Duff, Gabriela Gregorian, Rory Shafford and Jamie Jonathan complete the full cast line-up.

Leave your troubles Far Far Away and come join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest of defeating the dragon and saving Princess Fiona.

Featuring fabulous songs including ‘I'm A Believer’, ‘Big Bright Beautiful World’ and ’I Know It’s Today’. Shrek the Musical has cemented itself as the “musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike”.

For tickers visit the Winter Gardens Blackpool website.

