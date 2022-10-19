What is Odyssey?

Odyssey is an interactive display co-created by international designer Jack Irving in collaboration with a highly-talented team of computer scientists from Lancaster University.

The completed installation will comprise of six towers combined with state-of-the-art technology to create an immersive projection show.

Its theme will be undiscovered creatures lurking in the depths of the deep sea.

The towers feature designs based on sea gods from Greek mythology: Poseidon, Aphrodite, and Amphitrite.

Aphrodite, the tallest of the towers, is an impressive 7 metres wide and 11 metres high.

When is the preview event?

As a special preview to give a flavour of the coming installation, four of the towers will be unveiled on the Tower Festival Headland on Friday (October 21).

It will form part of the annual Lightpool Festival and mark the start of the main October half-term school holidays.

The free attraction will remain in place during Lightpool Festival, which runs until October 29.

When will Odyssey be fully unveiled?

This preview is a small taste of the full deployment of a high-tech interactive experience, which will feature two further towers and the creation of an 18 metre long digitally projected path.

The full Odyssey experience – manufactured at the Blackpool Illuminations Lightworks factory – will be exhibited during the extended Illuminations season which ends on January 2, 2023.

Once completed, the installation – which took more than two years to design and build – will create an extraordinary 15-minute experience for visitors.

For the first ten minutes, visitors will experience real-time interactive projection mapping on the floor of the Promenade and discover alien sea creatures as they swim, swirl and sway around their feet.

Following the interactive element, the installation then displays a spine-tingling light and sound show created by the towers and 60 powerful lasers.

What has Blackpool Council said about the installation?

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Odyssey is the largest, most ambitious work that has ever been created at our Lightworks factory.

“The end result of this collaboration with Jack Irving and the team from Lancaster University is quite extraordinary, something that will truly capture people’s imaginations.”

“It will bring something quite unique to the seafront and adds a completely new dimension to the Illuminations display and the Lightpool Festival.”

The creation of Odyssey has been assisted by the investment that Blackpool Council has received from the Towns Fund, which is aimed at rejuvenating the Illuminations and developing new concepts that will attract new generations of visitors.

What is the background behind Odyssey?

In 2019 Blackpool Illuminations created a new design competition which saw the winner creating their design to feature in the Illuminations display.

Part funded by the Arts Council, the competition was overseen by a panel of judges, chaired by Blackpool Illuminations creative curator, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who decided to award the prize to joint winners, with Jack Irving providing the creative content and Professor Finney’s team at Lancaster University providing the technical expertise.

Artist Jack, who grew up in Blackpool and produced costumes for the Hot Ice show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, has since gone on to specialise in extravagant, wearable art sculptures and create amazing costume designs for the likes of Lady Gaga.

Jack said: “It has been a total dream come true to design Odyssey. It’s been an incredible experience, inspired by all the creatures that I love, and to be able to bring everyone into my futuristic alien world.