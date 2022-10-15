News you can trust since 1873
Lightpool Festival’s Art Trail: Bizarre scaly sculpture appears on the Tower Festival Headland in Blackpool

Something rather strange has landed in Blackpool…

By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 1:41pm

Yesterday afternoon (October 14), Blackpool residents may have spotted something unsual on the seafront.

A large scaley sculputre, resembling an alien or sea creature, has been assembled on the Tower Festival Headland.

A weird structure has appeared in Blackpool

The structure, as captured by our photgrapher, is bright pink, blue and purple, and stands several metres high.

It is thought to be ‘Odyssey’, the largest 3D installation ever seen in the Blackpool Illuminations display.

Odyssey will feature in the Lightpool Festival’s Art Trail, which runs from October 18-29.

The alien entity is also surrounded by an “I love Blackpool” sign and a large construct of an ice-cream.

The scultpure is brightly coloured and several metres tall.
