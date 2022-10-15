Lightpool Festival’s Art Trail: Bizarre scaly sculpture appears on the Tower Festival Headland in Blackpool
Something rather strange has landed in Blackpool…
By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
15th Oct 2022, 1:41pm
Yesterday afternoon (October 14), Blackpool residents may have spotted something unsual on the seafront.
A large scaley sculputre, resembling an alien or sea creature, has been assembled on the Tower Festival Headland.
The structure, as captured by our photgrapher, is bright pink, blue and purple, and stands several metres high.
It is thought to be ‘Odyssey’, the largest 3D installation ever seen in the Blackpool Illuminations display.
Odyssey will feature in the Lightpool Festival’s Art Trail, which runs from October 18-29.