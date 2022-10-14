Blackpool Tower Dungeon does Truss U Turn on prices giving all Liz's free entry this weekend

As part of the u-turn, anyone called Liz can get free entry to the dungeon on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, in honour of the country’s Prime Minister.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Tower Dungeon said: “This u-turn means free entry throughout the weekend for anyone called Liz.

“But, be warned, our resident Judge may want to see you during your visit.

“Be prepared!

"Visitors should be on standby for the scariest experience of their lives at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon this weekend as Liz takes to the podium once again.”

Everyone called Liz must show photo ID to prove their name at admissions to gain free entry.