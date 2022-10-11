Fleetwood Rotary Club announced on Monday (October 11) that they were withdrawing as the principal organisers of the Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza, due to take place next month.

Citing insurance issues, the Rotary Club added that it was unlikely anyone else would be able to take their place as organisers at such short notice, meaning the event can no longer take place.

Taking to Facebook, a spokesperson from the club said: “It had been Fleetwood Rotary’s intention to hold the annual fireworks display this year at the Marine Gardens with the customary support of Fleetwood Town Council, Wyre Council and Lancashire Fire & Rescue. Unfortunately, owing to administrative issues related to our insurance, Fleetwood Rotary has had to withdraw as the event’s principal organiser. The timing of this decision, sadly, is such that it is unlikely that any other organisation will be able to take over the organisation of the event and we regret to advise, therefore, that it will not take place.

Fleetwood Firework Extravaganza 2022 is unlikely to be going ahead.

“All the members of Fleetwood Rotary share the disappointment that many people in Fleetwood will feel at this news but it is our intention to support efforts by all the parties involved to resume the event next year.”

Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza was also cancelled in 2021 and 2020 due to Covid concerns.

The 2019 Bonfire Night event marked Fleetwood Firework Extravaganza’s tenth anniversary.

