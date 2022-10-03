What is the Lightpool Festival?

Lightpool Festival celebrates all things art, light, music and projection in the home of world's most famous light festivals Blackpool Illuminations.

This year it will feature 16 nights of “pure exhilarating spectacle”, providing a mix of light-base art installations, lasers, live performances, family-friendly activities and 3D projection shows.

The festival began in 2016 as a way to celebrate the Illuminations by bringing contemporary light and fire artists to Blackpool.

It subsequently went on to win the Large Tourism Event at the Lancashire Tourism awards in 2017.

When will it take place this year?

This year's festival, sponsored by Fox Brothers Group, will run from Friday, October 14 to Saturday, October 29, 6pm to 10pm.

Where is the free art trail?

Every year, Lightpool Festival offers a free Art Trail suitable for all ages.

This self-guided tour over 12 nights, from 18-29, will see outdoor spaces and iconic buildings transformed by spectacular light works.

For the very first time, Lightpool’s Art Trail will be split into five zones.

Zone One

Location: Tower Festival Headland

Take your place on the Tower Festival Headland to immerse yourself in a series of gripping Tower Projections and, at select intervals, The Blackpool Tower will be brought to life with a sound and light spectacular.

Grab a bite to eat or a hot drink from the wooden chalets on the Headland and experience Odyssey, the largest 3D installation ever seen in the Blackpool Illuminations display.

Zone Two

Location: Victoria Street and Blackpool Grand Theatre

After experiencing the buzz on the Tower Festival Headland, stroll over to Zone Two on Victoria Street.View Aqualux, a creative lighting installation composed of 48 unfilled water containers, and watch it come to life; see over one thousand butterflies which have fluttered over to Blackpool Grand Theatre; and get dancing to the energetic community project, The Blackpool Way.

Zone Three

Location: Winter Gardens Conference Exhibition CentreThe newly-opened Conference & Exhibition Centre within the Winter Gardens will host a number of large-scale light installations for this year's Lightpool Festival, including Flux and CRYSTALLIZED, two impressive installations premiering in the UK for the first time.

Head over to the Olympia to see a selection of old Illuminations favourites from years gone by, including the dazzling Tiffany Umbrellas and the otherworldly Spacemen; speak to NORMAN, an old-school ‘smart’ screen but with attitude; and watch the inspiring community project, We Are Blackpool.

Zone Four

Location: St John's Square | Birley Street

Step back outside and engross yourself in The Nature Takeover, a journey into the interconnected rhythms of the natural world as it consumes St John’s Church.

Interact with the projection and control insects crawling on the building with your mobile device.

Round the corner, discover six metal arches which dominate Birley Street with a light and sound show spectacular.

Zone Five

Location: Bickerstaffe

Last but certainly not least, marvel at Big Bird, the 3.5 metre high pigeon sculpture constructed from parts of London Black Cabs (Hackney Carriage) and tastefully illuminated by the Blackpool Illuminations team.

What live performances will be on offer?

The annual festival wouldn’t be the same without a generous helping of the live entertainment that Blackpool is famous for.

Prepare to be amazed by a selection of gripping performances – from the carnival magic of Global Grooves, an explosion of dance, music and colour, to the iconic illuminated tram parade to celebrate the meaning of light and Blackpool’s glorious history.

Carnival Magic

When: Monday, October 24 (7pm and 8.30pm performances)

Where: Blackpool Tower Ballroom

What is it?: An exhilarating menagerie of illuminated carnival characters will hit The Blackpool Tower Ballroom for an electrifying static showcase of music, puppetry and dance.The internationally-renowned performers will present a showstopper for more than 30 minutes, bringing a diverse melting pot of carnival magic.

From giant hand-crafted puppets to stunning illuminated dancers, there will be something for all the family.

Illuminated Tram Parade

When: Thursday, October 27 from 5pm

Where: Central Promenade

What is it?: Back by popular demand, Spark! by Worldbeaters Music will return to Blackpool.For one night only, visitors will be able to watch headline LED drummers Spark!, a unique and thrilling show that combines high-impact drumming, superb choreography and stunning lighting design.

The show will also showcase the illuminated tram parade, featuring the battleship HMS Blackpool, the Fisherman’s Friend Trawler and the lottery-funded Great Western Train.Illuminated giant puppets, Lumidogs, and performers will also be joining the parade, adding a wow factor and showcasing content never seen before by audiences in Blackpool.

The trams will leave from outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach at around 5.15pm and will be joined at Central Pier by the rest of the procession for what promises to be a truly magical Illuminations experience.

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool

When: Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28

Where: Tower Festival Headland

What is it?: Two spectacular firework displays will light up the skies during the Lightpool Festival.

Extend the evening fun after the mesmeric Illuminated Tram Parade on October 27 and take your place along the promenade to watch Finland compete in the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, sponsored by Coral Island.

Titanium Fireworks will then conclude the contest on October 28 and announce the winner of the Championship.