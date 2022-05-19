Events and activities to celebrate the Jubilee have been planned in the lead up to and during the special extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

From one of the largest tram parades Blackpool has ever seen to family fun days, musical performances and picnics, there’s something for everyone.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place in and around Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde:

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

- Blackpool Tram Parade

Blackpool is aiming to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style with a spectacular parade of its heritage trams.

The event, which is being staged in association with Blackpool Transport, is planned for the afternoon of Thursday, June 2.

Departing at 2.30pm, a dozen trams will travel in convoy from the Pleasure Beach right through to Little Bispham, creating one of the largest tram parades the town has ever seen.

A tram parade will be held in Blackpool

- St Annes Jubilee Carnival

It’s carnival time in St Annes as the ‘garden town by the sea’ marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and St Annes Carnival's 100th celebration with four days of events over the bank holiday weekend.

Thursday June 2 and Friday, June 3 will see performances in Ashton Gardens from noon on both days.

The Jubilee Carnival Parade will take place on Saturday, June 4, setting off at 10.30am in The Square and followed by the the crowning of the new Carnival Queen at 1.15pm and music throughout the day and into the evening in Ashton Gardens.

St Annes Carnival in 2019. This year's event will mark the Platinum Jubilee and St Annes Carnival's 100th anniversary

And a free family fun day will be held in Ashton Gardens, St Annes, on Sunday, June 5, starting at 11am with a best dressed dog competition and later followed by children’s races and a tug of war competition.

Stalls selling food and drink as well as inflatables and games will feature on all four days.

- ‘A Reet Royal Do’ at Lytham Hall

A mega picnic variety concert evening hosted by Steve Royle will take place at Lytham Hall from 5pm on June 3.

Comedian Steve Royle

‘A Reet Royal Do’ will star Emmerdale's Tom Lister, Beth Singh as Cilla Black and Jimmy Love with his full Elton John tribute. The concert kicks off with Lytham Community Choir.

Tickets cost £15 or £7.50 for children.

- Queen's Jubilee Celebrations at Anchorsholme Park

Blackpool's Anchorsholme Park is poised to hold four days of celebration to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The party starts on Thursday, June 2 with a Heritage Tram Parade around the tram circle south of the park, followed by two days of events and finishing with a Jubilee junior park run on the Sunday morning.

- St Annes Cricket Club’s Beer, Prosecco and Cocktails Festival

Taking place from Wednesday, June 1 to Sunday, June 5, St Annes Cricket Club will host a five-day Beer, Prosecco and Cocktails Festival.

Activities include a quiz, bingo, watching live cricket, music and a poker tournament.

- Platinum Celebration Picnic

The Big Picnic is back. This time it is a Platinum Celebration Picnic at Fairhaven Lake on Sunday, June 5 where there will be fun for all the family.

Take a picnic, enjoy live entertainment and listen to resident musicians. Children can try circus skills for free and there will be food, drink and a variety of stalls and other entertainment from 11am.

The event is free to attend, a small selection of activities are free and small charges for some activities will apply.

- Queen’s Jubilee BBQ

The Eagle at Weeton is hosting a Jubilee BBQ from 1pm on Thursday, June 2.

- Beacon Lighting

Communities across the nation will light more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons on Thursday, June 2.

People are invited to gather at the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool to see a unique countdown on the Tower before three beams of light will shine across the town from Blackpool Tower, the Water Tower and The Big One.

In Wyre, one will be lit at The Mount in Fleetwood and at Cherestanc Square in Garstang while Fairhaven Lake will be the setting for the beacon lighting in Fylde.

Beacons will be lit at 9.45pm.

- Alice in Wonderland

Outdoor performances of much-loved Alice in Wonderland are to be staged across Wyre as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Performances will take place at:

· The Mount, Fleetwood on Thursday, June 2 at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm

· Jean Stansfield Park, Poulton on Friday, June 3 at 11 am and 12.30pm

· Cleveleys Plaza (at the top of Victoria Road) on Friday, June 3 at 2.30pm