Outdoor performances of Alice in Wonderland are coming to open spaces across Wyre as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The atmospheric summer shows will be performed in Fleetwood, Poulton, Cleveleys and Garstang over three days in June.

Performed by Gambolling Arena Theatre Company, families are being invited to join Alice and her friends as they journey down the rabbit hole in search of the Queen of Heart’s missing cake stand.

The silly old Dormouse has lost it and the Queen is threatening “off with their heads!”

Can Alice and the White Rabbit enlist help and save the day?

There’s no need to book, people simply need to just turn up.

Performances take place at:

· The Mount, Fleetwood on Thursday 2 June at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm

· Jean Stansfield Park, Poulton on Friday 3 June at 11 am and 12.30pm

· Cleveleys Plaza (at the top of Victoria Road) on Friday 3 June at 2.30pm

· Millennium Green, Garstang on Saturday 4 June at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm

Audiences are being invited to pack up a picnic, take along chairs, mats and tablecloths and bring the whole family for a fun day out.

Coun Lynne Bowen, leisure, health and community engagement portfolio holder at Wyre Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting events like this across the borough so that as many people as possible can celebrate the momentous occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”