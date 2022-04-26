Organisers say this year’s event will be extra special, not only because it is returning after the Covid pandemic forced the event to go virtual for the past two years, but because it coincides with the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

So they are asking the former queens, whether they were crowned in recent years or more than 50 years ago, to come forward.

This year’s spectacle, including the parade of floats, fancy dress prizes and family fun activities, takes place on Saturday June 18.

Rhiana Gleave, the Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2018, with her retinue

Attractions planned so far include a Punch and Judy show, and much-loved donkeys and a wild bird display.

Samantha Denney, Fleetwood Carnival secretary, said: “The committee would would love previous carnival queens to be able to attend this year’s event as it coincides with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

"We have a list of queens going as far back as 1963 right up the most recent former queens.

Some of the Fleetwood Carnival Queen names from yesteryear

"Having as many of our past queens as possible will really add to the sense of occasion.”

Fleetwood Carnival is one of the town’s longest-standing traditions and stretches back to the turn of the 20th century, when it was originally called Hospital Saturday.

Before the pandemic, colourful floats were entered into the parade by schools, youth groups, local organisations and businesses.

The Carnival Queen and her retinue have always played a key part in the parade and the crowning ceremony is always a big moment on Carnival Day.

In some cases, there have been several generations of families involved.

In 2017 Catherine Hover was crowned queen, just three years after her older sister, Jessica.

In 1999, Lindsey Blundell held the title for a second year after being crowned in 1998, possibly the only occasion such a thing has happened.