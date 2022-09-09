One of the resort’s most spectacular events, it was due to take place on the beach in front of Blackpool Tower on Saturday, September 17.

But as the country enters a period of mourning following the death of Her Majesty, the first round of the championships will be postponed until October.

Visit Blackpool, who organise the event, said the original date of September 17 was no longer appropriate as it was likely to be around the same time as the state funeral.

The first round of the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool have been rescheduled to the October half-term. Picture by Gregg Wolstenholme.

Instead, it will be rescheduled to the October half-term.

It means the revised dates for the four firework events are: Saturday 1, Saturday 15, Thursday 27, and Friday 28 October.