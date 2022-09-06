The World Fireworks Championships are returning to Blackpool this month - and here's all you need to know

It’s one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the fireworks being launched from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower.

Teams from three nations, all competing for the first time, will battle it out over three alternate Saturdays in September and October, with a fourth showcase event to follow at the end of October.

When its it happening and who’s involved?

The World Fireworks Championships will start on September 17. Picture Gregg Wolstenholme.

Finland, Barbados and Wales will be represented at the Championships and the free events, sponsored by the seafront family entertainment centre, Coral Island, will take place on September 17, October 1 and October 15. A fourth showcase event will take place on Friday, October 28 during the half-term holiday.

Week One (Saturday, September 17) will see the Fireworks Factory from Finland kick-start the competition. The company have been operating in the events industry for almost 20 years and have fired shows all around the world.

On their home territory, they have been responsible for shows at the Olympic Stadium and numerous summer festivals.

A spokesperson for Fireworks Factory said: “This will be the first year that a company from Finland has been represented in Blackpool and we are looking forward to bringing our unique style to the crowds on the promenade.”

Three nations will be vying for the World Fireworks Championships title. Picture: Gregg Wolstenholme.

Week Two (Saturday, October 1) will see Caribe Fire FX represent the Caribbean island of Barbados. The company have staged celebrations large and small from weddings on the beach to Havana’s 500th anniversary.

A spokesperson said: “The islands of the Caribbean are famous for the white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, reggae music and swaying palm trees. But we have been adding our own small contribution to the magic of the Caribbean since 2006 and are looking forward to sharing it.”

Week Three (Saturday, October 15) will see Celtic Fireworks represent the home nation of Wales. Founded in in 2004, the company has become one of the largest importers of fireworks in the UK and has experience of working all across the globe on events including the Olympic Games, Saudi National Day and Bastille celebrations.

A spokesperson said: “We are proud to attend the Blackpool World Fireworks Championship to showcase the vast range of product that we import from Europe and China.

“We have chosen a mixed soundtrack with a nod to our Welsh heritage. We are particularly excited to showcase some of our new product for 2022, which includes some stunning new effects and colours.”

A fourth fireworks event, a showcase event as part of the Coral Island sponsorship, will take place on Friday, October 28, to mark the end of the half-term holidays.

A Coral Island spokesman added: “We are delighted to be bringing the spark to Blackpool - working in partnership once again with Visitblackpool on one of the most exciting events for the 2022 season. “

Start times and car parking

The start times for the displays have still to be announced but can be checked out at visitblackpool.com/fireworks, along with any further updates.