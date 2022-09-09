News you can trust since 1873
Queen Elizabeth II: Blackpool Illuminations will remain unlit tonight as a mark of respect

The Blackpool Illuminations will remain unlit tonight (Friday September 9), as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:51 pm

Instead, VisitBlackpool says the Blackpool Tower will be illuminated in red, white and blue in tribute to a monarch who has “served our country with the utmost strength, dignity and kindness”.

The full display will resume tomorrow night, Saturday September 10.

The Blackpool Tower will remain illuminated in red, white and blue throughout the period of mourning.

Blackpool Illuminations will not be lit tonight as a mark of respect

On the night of the funeral (date to be confirmed), the Illuminations will once again remain unlit, and then will resume in full the following day.

VisitBlackpool have also decided to postpone the first round of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool on the night of Saturday September 17 because of the proximity to the State funeral.

It will be rescheduled to October half-term, meaning the revised dates for the four firework events are: Saturday 1, Saturday 15, Thursday 27, and Friday 28 October.

