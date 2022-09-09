Queen Elizabeth II: Blackpool Grand Theatre remains closed as a 'mark of respect'
Blackpool Grand Theatre has expressed their deep saddness at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
As a mark of respect, Blackpool Grand Theatre announced it will be closed today (Friday September 9) and on the day of the funeral.
Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Blackpool Grand Theatre are with the Royal Family at this very sad time. We join with every citizen of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world in mourning the loss of our longest reigning monarch.”
Chair of Blackpool Grand Theatre (Arts & Entertainments) Ltd, Anthony Stone, added: “Her Majesty has a special place in the history of Blackpool Grand Theatre and we were honoured that she visited the theatre on the occasion of our centenary celebrations in 1994”.
The Grand also shared their fond memories of the special visit from Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on July 22 1994- the eve of the Grand Theatre’s centenary.
Read More
Her Majesty was escorted throughout the visit by then Chairman of the Grand Theatre Trust, Samuel Lee, who introduced her to the theatre team, while Miss Rebecca Brookes, 5, presented her with a posy.
Her Majesty was then taken to the auditorium to view the theatre from the stalls and to see a dress rehearsal of the Centenary Gala to be held the following evening.
She then spoke with the performers and viewed a selection of the theatre’s archive, before unveileing a plaque commemorating her visit, which can be seen in the Dress Circle foyer.
Chair of Blackpool Grand Theatre Trust Ltd, Roger Lloyd Jones, said: “We’ve been fortunate that many members of the Royal Family have taken an interest in our theatre, one of Frank Matcham’s finest, and hosting Her Majesty following the refurbishment and restoration of the auditorium was a particular highlight for everyone involved”.
Chair of The Friends of The Grand, John Grady, added: “The Friends of The Grand were honoured to share with Her Majesty the contribution that so many in Blackpool’s community made towards saving this wonderful theatre for the enjoyment of generations to come and are deeply saddened at the news today.”