Big One rollercoaster to remain temporarily closed for White Knuckle Weekends at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The track of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s most famous rollercoaster, the Big One, has been receiving a major upgrade since the park closed for the season in 2021.

Replacement rails - manufactured by Lancashire company Taziker - have been fitted to help increase the Big One's lifespan and give passengers a smoother ride.

But adrenalin junkies will have to wait a little longer before they can ride the UK's tallest rollercoaster again, with the park confirming the ride will remain "closed for the beginning of White Knuckle Weekends."

A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "Maintenance work is currently being carried out on The Big One.

"Unfortunately due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions within our supply chain this has resulted in a delay to the ride opening."

This is not the first time the track has been replaced on the 27-year-old rollercoaster.

Four sections of track approximately 45m (147ft) in length were removed on November 6, 2019, before being replaced on February 3, 2020.

This year (2022), the park sold pieces of the original track to rollercoaster fans all over the world.

Enthusiasts as far afield as the US have paid up to £450 for a piece of coaster history.

"Rollercoaster fans and enthusiasts have gone mad for it," Honor Clayton, social media executive at Blackpool Pleasure Beach said.

"We've had worldwide interest."

Blackpool Pleasure Beach reopens this year for White Knuckle Weekends from Saturday, February 12 until Sunday March 27.

Although the Big One will remain temporarily closed, visitors will still have plenty of attractions to visit in the park.

From Infusion, the world's first looping coaster suspended over water, to the Big Dipper, a world-famous classic rollercoaster, click HERE for a list of some of the attractions the UK's most ride intensive amusement park has to offer.