Joe Pasquale helps launch Blackpool Grand Theatre's exciting new 2022 season

.The theatre has lined up a varied programme through spring and summer with a mix of drama, dance, comedy, music and family entertainment.

To launch the new campaign, Joe was there along with Sarah Earnshaw, his co-star from comedy classic Some Mother’s Do ‘Ave Em, which is one of the stand-out shows coming to the Grand for five nights from May 14.

The theatre was decked out with cardboard animals for the big launch, to promote another big show for the theatre, an innovative version of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Pasquale with Steve Royle at the launch of Grand Theatre Blackpool's new season

There was even a harpist on stage for the launch and panto funster Steve Royle was there as well.

Shows heading to the Grand include the gripping thriller that does the unlikely thing of combining stars from two famous soaps, Coronation Street and Dallas.

Catch Me If You Can stars Patrick Duffy (Dallas), Linda Purl (Homeland) and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street); to the intriguing whodunit.

With all the disruption caused by Covid over the past two years Ruth Eastwood, Blackpool Grand Chief Executive said: “I can’t tell you how pleased I am to be able to open a second season in a row since re-opening. It’s been touch-n-go at times.

Ruth Eastwood, Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre, with incoming Chief Executive Adam Knight, who takes over the role in the spring

“Since September 2021, we’ve been working hard to ensure that we can welcome audiences back safely, comfortably and with great customer service. And we are really appreciative how super-supportive our audiences have been on the whole. There’s been change for everyone.

"It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride. The autumn was ‘tricky’ for Entertainment venues across the UK. Then, luckily for us, things took off with Pantomime and we managed to complete a full run of 52-performances - even if a few of them were of Snow White and the Six Dwarfs, due to the Omicron virus.”

Ruth departs from the theatre in March and Chief Executive Adam Knight will step in in the spring.

He said: “Blackpool Grand Theatre is conisdered one of the jewels in the crown for visiting performers and I can’t wait to start here.

Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw, stars of Some Mothers Do 'Ave Em

“We have a great programme lined up for 2022 and I am looking forward to the future and bringing another great mix of productions here, including groundbreaking new shows.”

Joe Pasquale first took up the role of Frank Spencer, the iconic central character in Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em, back in 2018 and he says it is the work he’s most proud of.

The show has won rave reviews and he said: “It’s great to be able to bring it to Blackpool, audiences in the North really let their feelings out and aren’t afraid to laugh.

“There are certain characters you couldn’t give a monkey’s about but Frank Spencer will go on forever.”

Some dance magic at Blackpool Grand Theatre's new season launch

The new season includes Father Brown -The Murderer In The Mirror starring John Lyons (A Touch of Frost) and the award-winning musical drama The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

Dance productions include a charming child-friendly retelling of the classic tale of Pinocchio and there is top stand-up from Omid Djalili, Ed Byrne, Jason Manford, Milton Jones and Julian Clary.

Relive the glorious age of Glam Rock with ELO Again, experience all the unforgettable hits from A to Ziggy with the Bowie Experience.

Family fun includes the award-winning stage adaptation of David Walliams’ fabulous crime caper Gangsta Granny, and join Paddington, Pip and Posy and all the

cheeky crew in the all-singing, all-dancing Milkshake! Live.

And the irrepressible Peppa Pig is returning, while the end of the year will see Steve Royle back with family pantomime Sleeping Beauty.