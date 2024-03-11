Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royals Family and Brookside actor, Ricky Tomlinson will be in action in one of Blackburn’s biggest theatres this week, performing in the ‘Irish Annie's’ musical play.

Irish Annie’s national tour kicks off today, starting in Wrexham on March 11 before visiting a further 25 venues across England, Scotland, and Wales, including Blackpool and Lancaster, before a homecoming night ending in Liverpool on May 4.

What is Irish Annie’s?

The musical play by Asa Murphy takes place in the Irish Annie’s pub and will be celebrating the best of Irish culture.

Ricky Tomlinson and Catherin Rice starring in 'Irish Annie's'.

Irish 5-piece band Shenanigans will also be featured in the play, playing popular Irish tunes live.

At the heart of the pub is landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers who are present for a fun night out of comedy and music.

There will be original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish songs including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Danny Boy and many more.

The show promises to have audiences laughing, singing, and dancing the night away with singalong song sheets handed out to all attending.

Who stars in the play?

Ricky, who loves music himself playing both the banjo and harmonica, will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub.

Also starring in the show is Coronation Street actress Catherine Rice who will be playing the role of Irish Annie.

Singer, songwriter and producer of the play Asa Murphy will also be featuring in the musical as Seamus Murphy.

Other actors include Michael Alan-Bailey as Porky the Postman and Joe, Richard Barry as Noel Singen-Smithe and Maria Lovelady as Moira the Money Lender and May.

There is often a special celebrity guest popping through the pub door at some venues.

When is the show coming to Lancashire?

The show at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall, will be happening on March 17 at 7:30pm with doors opening at 7:00 pm.

This will be the first of three Lancashire venues that Irish Annie’s will be visiting with the others being Blackpool Grand Theatre on Thursday, March 21 and at Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, March 26.

Where can I buy tickets?