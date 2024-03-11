Aspiring writers urged to take up painting by author who enjoyed Blackpool holidays
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you want to be a writer take up painting, that is the advice of an author who used to holiday in Blackpool as a boy.
'Pleasant water colours can adorn a sitting room wall and will be much admired by neighbours,' said author Rorie Smith.
'Similarily, small animals, model boats and model airplanes composed of matchsticks and painted bright colours will elicit ohs and ahs of appreciation from visiting friends and family.
'But the quickest way to clear a room, aside from shouting fire, is to declare - I have just written a novel. People will put on hats and coats and make for the exit.'
Rorie Smith has fond memories of holidays in Blackpool as a boy.
'We always stayed in a South Shore guest house,' he said. ' Best days of my life. Best people in the world. Swimming every day, even if it was cold. Fish and chips in the evening. Family together. Why can't we holiday like that now?'
Rorie now lives in Bordeaux, France, where his latest novel The Wonderful World of Jane & Oliver Bloke was launched.
'It tells the tale of a policeman who intends to write his memoir. A writing professor tries to discourage him, saying he is wasting his time and that he will become a laughing stock. But in the end after excursions into painting and model making the writing professor agrees to take him on ... but with some very odd and extraordinary results.'
'But if you think that you will make your fortune and become the next JK Rowling by writing a book then frankly go for a walk along the beach, visit the pier, then buy a lottery ticket. You have a better chance on making your million that way. Even just finding a publisher is an extremely stressful marathon journey in itself.'
The Wonderful World of Jane & Oliver Bloke is published by WriteSideLeft and is available on line and in all good bookshops.