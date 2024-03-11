Watch as Heaven 17's lead vocalist Glenn Gregory shares his excitement at performing in Blackpool
Heaven 17, made up Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory, are heading to Blackpool Winter Gardens on March 16 to host an 80's Weekender event, a night celebrating all things eighties.
In the video attached above, lead vocalist Glenn describes the event in his own words and shares both his excitement at performing in Blackpool himself and attending fellow star Marc Almond's 80s Weekender event the night before.
During our chat, Glenn also shares his love for some chicken and chips and describes how he sometimes gets in trouble whilst performing!
He ends the video by telling the people of Lancashire exactly why they should buy tickets for Heaven 17's show, promising that "you will have had a great night".
To read the full interview with Glenn, in which he also shares his memories of the town and what’s changed since the 80s, click here.