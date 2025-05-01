Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Viva Blackpool is bringing the golden era of clubbing back to life this summer with a nostalgic new event celebrating the iconic sounds of the 90s & 00s.

Relive Blackpool’s famous nightlife as Viva Blackpool launches its newest retro party experience Nightclub Classics Bottomless Brunch: Rewind to Blackpool’s 90s & 00s club scene.

Set in the heart of the promenade, Viva’s newest event is more than just a brunch - It’s a celebration of an era.

New bottomless brunch event at Viva with nightclub classic tunes from the 90s & 00s.

From iconic tracks that lit up The Palace nightclub, Heaven & Hell, and Main Street, to immersive throwback visuals and dancefloor vibes.

This new bottomless brunch will stir memories of clubbing heyday for a generation raised on glow sticks, dance anthems, and all-night revelry.

Viva Blackpool said: “There’s a huge appetite for looking back at the clubbing culture that defined so many weekends in Blackpool.

“We wanted to create a brunch where people can relive those iconic moments, but with a modern twist.”

Event highlights include: Live DJ sets from Norry, Lionel Vinyl, Jimmy Day, Jimmy Mozz, and more special guests.

Nightclub classics and bottomless brunch at Viva - rewind back to Blackpool's 90s & 00s club scene.

There will be interactive entertainment, nostalgic club visuals, and bottomless brunch drinks are included.

The event will take place Saturday, 14 June at Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool.

For more information and where to get tickets, visit their website: https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/nightclub-classics-bottomless-brunch-rewind-to-blackpools-90s-and-00s-club-scene/