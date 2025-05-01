Rewind to Blackpool’s clubbing glory days with throwback bottomless brunch at Viva Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Viva Blackpool is bringing the golden era of clubbing back to life this summer with a nostalgic new event celebrating the iconic sounds of the 90s & 00s.

Relive Blackpool’s famous nightlife as Viva Blackpool launches its newest retro party experience Nightclub Classics Bottomless Brunch: Rewind to Blackpool’s 90s & 00s club scene.

Set in the heart of the promenade, Viva’s newest event is more than just a brunch - It’s a celebration of an era.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New bottomless brunch event at Viva with nightclub classic tunes from the 90s & 00s.New bottomless brunch event at Viva with nightclub classic tunes from the 90s & 00s.
New bottomless brunch event at Viva with nightclub classic tunes from the 90s & 00s. | Viva

From iconic tracks that lit up The Palace nightclub, Heaven & Hell, and Main Street, to immersive throwback visuals and dancefloor vibes.

This new bottomless brunch will stir memories of clubbing heyday for a generation raised on glow sticks, dance anthems, and all-night revelry.

Viva Blackpool said: “There’s a huge appetite for looking back at the clubbing culture that defined so many weekends in Blackpool.

“We wanted to create a brunch where people can relive those iconic moments, but with a modern twist.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Event highlights include: Live DJ sets from Norry, Lionel Vinyl, Jimmy Day, Jimmy Mozz, and more special guests.

Nightclub classics and bottomless brunch at Viva - rewind back to Blackpool's 90s & 00s club scene.Nightclub classics and bottomless brunch at Viva - rewind back to Blackpool's 90s & 00s club scene.
Nightclub classics and bottomless brunch at Viva - rewind back to Blackpool's 90s & 00s club scene. | NW/Viva

There will be interactive entertainment, nostalgic club visuals, and bottomless brunch drinks are included.

The event will take place Saturday, 14 June at Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool.

For more information and where to get tickets, visit their website: https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/nightclub-classics-bottomless-brunch-rewind-to-blackpools-90s-and-00s-club-scene/

Related topics:MemoriesBlackpoolNightclubsPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice