Rewind to Blackpool’s clubbing glory days with throwback bottomless brunch at Viva Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Relive Blackpool’s famous nightlife as Viva Blackpool launches its newest retro party experience Nightclub Classics Bottomless Brunch: Rewind to Blackpool’s 90s & 00s club scene.
Set in the heart of the promenade, Viva’s newest event is more than just a brunch - It’s a celebration of an era.
From iconic tracks that lit up The Palace nightclub, Heaven & Hell, and Main Street, to immersive throwback visuals and dancefloor vibes.
This new bottomless brunch will stir memories of clubbing heyday for a generation raised on glow sticks, dance anthems, and all-night revelry.
Viva Blackpool said: “There’s a huge appetite for looking back at the clubbing culture that defined so many weekends in Blackpool.
“We wanted to create a brunch where people can relive those iconic moments, but with a modern twist.”
Event highlights include: Live DJ sets from Norry, Lionel Vinyl, Jimmy Day, Jimmy Mozz, and more special guests.
There will be interactive entertainment, nostalgic club visuals, and bottomless brunch drinks are included.
The event will take place Saturday, 14 June at Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool.
For more information and where to get tickets, visit their website: https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/nightclub-classics-bottomless-brunch-rewind-to-blackpools-90s-and-00s-club-scene/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.