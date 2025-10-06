The production brings ‘scandal’ and ‘elegance’ to Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glorious golden age of British theatre arrives at the Grand this October with a new show.

Theatre-goers will be swept back to an “era of elegance, scandal and sophistication” as a sparkling new production of Noël & Gertie comes to Blackpool for one week only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This love letter to a bygone age is a rare opportunity to experience two of the 20th century’s most iconic figures live on stage and be transported back to the glittering glamour of the West End.

Bringing theatrical legends Noël Coward and Gertrude Lawrence to life are Gary Tushaw and Rebecca Trehearn, who will tell the story of lifelong friendship.

Noel & Gertie is coming to Blackpool. | Submitted

The special bond between the famous playwright and the renowned actress will be told through a series of magical memories and memorable musical numbers from Coward’s works, including Private Lives and the classic Don’t Put Your Daughter on The Stage, Mrs Worthington.

Noël & Gertie is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Wednesday, October 15 to Saturday, October 18 2025 with matinee and evening performances.

Tickets from £15 with Concessions for 1894 Club members and Friends of The Grand.

Please call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information.