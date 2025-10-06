Famous Blackpool ice cream parlour Notarianni's reveals its final opening day for the 2025 season.

Blackpool’s famous and beloved ice cream parlour has revealed when it’s 2025 season will come to an end.

Notarianni Ices - or Notarianni’s - has served only vanilla ice cream for almost 100 years and continues to be a must-visit location for a trip to Blackpool.

Loved by locals and tourists alike, the family-run business was set up in 1928 by Luigi Notarianni, whose home-made ice cream sundaes were an instant hit with holidaymakers.

The small business uses the same secret recipe that has been passed down through four generations, using fresh locally sourced dairy products. Notarianni Ices say they are "very proud and honoured" to still be making their top secret vanilla treat.

While we wish Notarianni’s could stay open all year round, the business closes throughout the winter as those seeking a sweat treat opt for slightly less chilly options. Now, the business has revealed when its 2025 season will end, warning that customers that there are “not many weekend left”.

Sharing the news on Saturday (October 4), the team said: “Final day of the season Sunday 2nd November.” So, make sure you grab a vanilla cone while you still can.