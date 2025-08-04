Famous ice cream parlour Notarianni launches exciting new dessert
This indulgent creation known as the irresistible Dessert Trays, starting with the show-stopping Nutty Tray.
Features three scoops of velvety homemade Italian vanilla ice cream, crafted with authentic ingredients for that rich, creamy taste that sets it apart.
But the real magic is in the toppings: a generous drizzle of melted pistachio and warm Nutella sauce blends into the ice cream, creating a smooth, nutty-chocolate fusion that melts in the mouth.
To elevate the experience further, each tray is finished with a swirl of fresh cream, a sprinkle of nibbled nuts and a dusting of crushed pistachios, adding texture, crunch, and just the right amount of sweetness. It's a dessert that feels as luxurious as it looks.
But this is only the beginning. The Nutty Tray is the first of many as part of the exciting ‘Tray of the Week’ series.
Each week will feature a new, carefully curated dessert tray, offering a fresh and innovative twist on classic favorites.
From fruity delights to rich chocolate creations, these trays are designed to surprise, satisfy and keep dessert lovers coming back for more.
The Dessert Trays promise a premium treat for any sweet tooth. With the Nutty Tray setting the bar high, dessert enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for what’s coming next.
The countdown to the next tray has already begun. In the meantime, the Nutty Tray is available now and ready to impress.
