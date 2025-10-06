Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy in Blackpool.

Officers are appealing for help to find Aaron, who was last seen in the Abbey Road area of the resort yesterday evening.

Aaron, 15, is described as 5ft tall, with short blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue hoodie with the Marvel logo on the lower half and the Spiderman logo on the top half, and blue joggers. He often walks with his hood up and he might be carrying a backpack. | Lancashire Police

They say they are particularly concerned about Aaron because he might be “injured and confused”.

He often walks with his hood up and might be carrying a backpack.

If you see Aaron, please call 999 straight away.

For non-immediate sightings call 101 and quote log 1185 of 6th October 2025.