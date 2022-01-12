Elkie Brooks' Blackpool show postponed
Elkie Brooks will not be performing this Friday (January 14) at Blackpool Grand Theatre as planned due to illness.
The celebrated songstress has been rescheduled to appear on Sunday October 30 2022.
She will still delight fans old and new in October with her unmistakable husky vocals as she storms through her bestselling back catalogue from Pearl’s A Singer to Powerless.
Now in the sixth decade of her stellar career, Brooks is still proving to be one of the most powerful and versatile vocal talents around.
All current ticket holders for Elkie Brooks will be offered the opportunity to move to the new date or given a full refund.
Please call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand. co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information on all our live music events.