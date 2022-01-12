Elkie Brooks' Blackpool show postponed

Star singer Elkie Brooks has postponed her show in Blackpool

The celebrated songstress has been rescheduled to appear on Sunday October 30 2022.

She will still delight fans old and new in October with her unmistakable husky vocals as she storms through her bestselling back catalogue from Pearl’s A Singer to Powerless.

Now in the sixth decade of her stellar career, Brooks is still proving to be one of the most powerful and versatile vocal talents around.

All current ticket holders for Elkie Brooks will be offered the opportunity to move to the new date or given a full refund.